Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,128 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

