Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DFH opened at $10.30 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 49.28% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.40 million. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

