Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of DFH opened at $10.30 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 49.28% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.40 million. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
