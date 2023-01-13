Drystone LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Drystone LLC lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for approximately 8.8% of Drystone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Drystone LLC owned 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,553,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,679,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 489,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 40,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

