Drystone LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Drystone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Drystone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 25,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,446. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $107.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.