Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

DCT opened at $19.06 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.27, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,926,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

