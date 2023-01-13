Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 996,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,529,000 after buying an additional 401,638 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. 29,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

