dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $1.47

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007398 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $81.86 million and $60.09 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,960.40 or 0.30102350 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00928818 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.