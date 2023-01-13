dYdX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.80 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $78.40 million and approximately $56.80 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00007487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

