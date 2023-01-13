Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DX. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.31.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $662.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

