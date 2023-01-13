Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 3.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 18,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,158,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.