Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00.

12/7/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

12/1/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.42. 35,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,925 shares of company stock worth $5,069,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

