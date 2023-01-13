Efinity Token (EFI) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $43.97 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00431938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,773.77 or 0.30508642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00978386 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,198,411 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

