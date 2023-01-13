Elastos Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $247,766.39 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00425399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,970.90 or 0.30046788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00910325 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.