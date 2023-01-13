electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068,854 shares in the company, valued at $599,967.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 670,000 shares of company stock worth $186,650. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading

