Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $38.06 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Electroneum has a market cap of $38.06 million and approximately $21,574.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,114,545 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

