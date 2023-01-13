Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $362.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,415. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

