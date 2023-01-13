ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.25 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $59.25 million and $32.53 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29623134 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

