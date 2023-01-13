Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 8,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 963,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $672.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 50.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.