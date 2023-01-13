Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 2%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 15,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.29.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

