Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 19% Higher

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 473,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 228,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$161.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 45.75.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerita Resources news, Director David Patrick Gower purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,274,643.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.