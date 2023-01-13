Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.74

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $20.00. Endesa shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 375 shares.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €21.80 ($23.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

