Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $312.34 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $312.34 million and approximately $25.91 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00425350 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,791.35 or 0.30044575 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00967272 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
