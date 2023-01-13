EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $13.18

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $12.53. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

