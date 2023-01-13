Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares to Split on Tuesday, January 17th

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 17th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 17th.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S. stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Banner Midstream Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations. It also provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.

