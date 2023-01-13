Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.82

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $9.56. Epigenomics shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Epigenomics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA.

