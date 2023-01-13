Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.75.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.77. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

