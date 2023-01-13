Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.90

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.90 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 75.75 ($0.92). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.90), with a volume of 201,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.24 million and a PE ratio of 822.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

