EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 0.4%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

EQ Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

Further Reading

