Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$6.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 194,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 131.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

