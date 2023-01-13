Ergo (ERG) Price Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $114.74 million and $1.34 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00009385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 51.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00444975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00872087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00109844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00626622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00224780 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,660,389 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

