Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $17.29. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 17,125 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.56) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

