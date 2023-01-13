Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $48.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.
ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $40.07 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The company had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Essent Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.
Essent Group Company Profile
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.
