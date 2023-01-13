Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $48.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $40.07 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The company had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.