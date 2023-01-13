Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $401,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.