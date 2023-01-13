Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $224.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $262.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.70 and a 200-day moving average of $241.31. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $346.79. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

