EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.57 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $823,762.42 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.34205337 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $847,244.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

