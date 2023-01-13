Euro Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $812,532.63 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $812,532.63 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00429405 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,802.15 or 0.30329725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00978824 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,123,520 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.