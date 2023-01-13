Everdome Price Up 7.2% This Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

