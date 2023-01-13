Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $63.18 million and $6.16 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00431938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,773.77 or 0.30508642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00978386 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

