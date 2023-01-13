Everscale Trading Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Everscale has a total market cap of $64.59 million and $2.01 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,716,788,886 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

