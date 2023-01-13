Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $72,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

