Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of -131.93 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $260.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,755 shares of company stock worth $23,180,137 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

