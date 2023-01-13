eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.85. eXp World shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 1,941 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,455,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,660,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $232,478. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of eXp World by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

