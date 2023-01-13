Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,763.32

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,763.32 ($33.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,928 ($35.67). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,890 ($35.21), with a volume of 1,712,226 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.60) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($34.44) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($37.71).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,870.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,763.98. The stock has a market cap of £26.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3,323.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

