Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,728 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 2.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 1.57% of Fair Isaac worth $162,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $605.58 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $638.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.17.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

