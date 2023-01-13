Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. 501,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,485,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Farfetch Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

