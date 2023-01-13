Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stake Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

FSTA opened at $44.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

