Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND remained flat at $46.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,693. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $52.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

