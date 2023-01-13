Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

