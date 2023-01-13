FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.77. FIGS shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 1,961 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after buying an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 20.4% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

