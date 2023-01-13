FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Down 6%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.86). 1,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.05).
FIH group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.34.
FIH group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.
Insider Activity
FIH group Company Profile
FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.
Read More
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.