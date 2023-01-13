FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Down 6%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.86). 1,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.05).

FIH group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.34.

FIH group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Insider Activity

FIH group Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,370.86).

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

